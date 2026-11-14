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LIVESTREAM: NCAA Div. III – Muhlenberg Mules @ Dickinson Red Devils, Nov. 14, 19:00 CET (7 pm CET, 1 pm ET)
By AFI,13 days ago
The Dickinson Red Devils (7–2) host the Muhlenberg Mules on Saturday, November 14, at Biddle Field Complex in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, in a Centennial Conference regular-season finale with an added sense of occasion. The NCAA Division III matchup kicks off at 19:00 CET (1 pm ET) as Dickinson celebrates Senior Day and looks to end a lengthy losing streak against its conference rival.