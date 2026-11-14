undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
LIVESTREAM PPV: NJCAA – Hartnell College Panthers @ College of the Siskiyous Eagles, Nov. 14, 21:00 CET (9 pm CET, 3 pm ET)
By AFI,12 days ago
The College of the Siskiyous Eagles (7–3) host the Hartnell College Panthers (6–4) on Saturday, November 14, at Herschel Meredith Stadium in Weed, California, in the 2026 Northern California Bowl, a postseason matchup between two competitive California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A) programs. Kickoff is scheduled for 21:00...