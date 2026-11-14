undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Grey Cup defensive head-to-head: Geoffrey Cantin-Arku vs. Joel Dublanko
By AFI,12 days ago
When the Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks clash in the 113th Grey Cup at McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Sunday, November 15, two of the Canadian Football League’s most promising linebackers will be central to their teams’ championship hopes. Montreal’s Geoffrey Cantin-Arku and Edmonton’s Joel Dublanko have emerged as defensive leaders in their third CFL seasons, combining physicality, versatility and an ability to make game-changing plays.