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Corry Freezes Sewer Hookups for Two Townships Owing Over $1.1 Million
By Felix Trask,13 days ago
Corry City Council voted unanimously to stop approving new sewer connections from Wayne and Columbus townships until their overdue bills are settled, a move that immediately stalled a request tied to a planned home on Country Club Road. The city says Columbus Township owes more than $750,000 and Wayne Township owes more than $400,000 in past-due sewer-service invoices, pushing the combined debt past $1.1 million.
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