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ICC Closes Original Afghanistan Investigation, Continues Probe into Taliban Crimes Separately
By Nazanin Mohseni,13 days ago
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN – The International Criminal Court (ICC) has decided to close its original investigation into alleged crimes committed in Afghanistan, while continuing its investigation into alleged crimes committed by the Taliban since the group returned to power in August 2021 under a separate case. Pre-Trial Chamber II of...