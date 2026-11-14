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Former Tottenham star warns some Man United stars will be "gone" under Mauricio Pochettino
13 days ago
Former Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has insisted that Manchester United’s players will need to be ready to adapt to Mauricio Pochettino or they’ll be “gone”. The former Spurs centre-back was a key player for Pochettino during their time together in north London, and he has a good idea of what it takes to succeed under the Argentine.