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Raleigh's Only Black-Owned Kids' Bookstore Returns After Threats Forced It to Close
By Edith Carmichael,13 days ago
A children's bookstore that started out of the trunk of a 2011 Chevy Cruze is now operating out of a storefront at 430 Hill St. in Southeast Raleigh, across the street from St. Augustine's University, after closing in April 2024 following threats against its founder and her family. Liberation Station, described as North Carolina's first and only Black-owned children's bookstore, reopened to the public in its new location late last year, picking back up a mission that began when founder Victoria Scott-Miller went looking for books that looked like her sons and came up nearly empty-handed.
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