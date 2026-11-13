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Lam Research Corp Stock (LRCX) Moved Down by 5.67% on Nov 13: Drivers Behind the Movement
10 days ago
What is driving Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock price down today?. Lam Research experienced notable downward pressure as broader semiconductor capital equipment names faced aggressive institutional selling. Sector-wide retrenchment was primarily driven by renewed concerns regarding near-term wafer fabrication equipment spending, with a specific focus on the memory segment. Because Lam Research maintains heavy exposure to etch and deposition processes utilized in 3D NAND and advanced DRAM architectures, cautious commentary and capex discipline signaled by tier-one memory manufacturers quickly translated into multiple compression and de-risking across the equipment complex.