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Pittsburgh’s ‘Three Sisters’ bridges will close next week, regional traffic roundup
By Adam Babetski,8 days ago
Downtown’s Roberto Clemente, Andy Warhol and Rachel Carson bridges – also known as the “Three Sisters” – will close in succession next week for lighting repairs. The Roberto Clemente Bridge will close between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday. The Andy Warhol Bridge will close during the same hours on Tuesday, and the Rachel Carson Bridge will close during the same hours on Wednesday.
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