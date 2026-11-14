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91X Beer for Breakfast: Booze Brothers Brewing
By Editorial Department,13 days ago
They say the number 13 is inherently unlucky, but those who take part in Booze Brothers Brewing‘s 13-year anniversary festivities this weekend will likely count themselves quite fortunate. Today from noon to close, the Vista brewery will be presenting an extensive live-music lineup while pouring its citrusy, Galaxy-hopped 13 Year Anniversary IPA. Listen in as the BFB crew (minus birthday boy Rick Savage) samples that limited-edition offering while talking about what has made Booze Brothers such a special, lasting business in a community that’s teeming with local breweries.