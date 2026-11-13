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The Georgia Ballet Presents: The Nutcracker
By Cobb Chamber,7 days ago
Celebrate the magic of the holiday season as The Georgia Ballet brings its beloved production of The Nutcracker to the stage December 17–23, 2026, at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, just minutes from historic Marietta Square. Featuring Tchaikovsky’s iconic score performed live by The Georgia Ballet Orchestra, this enchanting holiday tradition promises an unforgettable experience filled with breathtaking dance, captivating storytelling, and festive wonder for audiences of all ages.