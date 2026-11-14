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Heating oil prices are up 59% from last winter. The spike is 'crushing folks,' Maine nonprofit says
By Sarah Agostino,13 days ago
Heating oil prices averaged $5.91 per gallon as of Nov. 2, a 59% jump from a year earlier, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In Maine, where roughly 50% of the homes rely primarily on heating oil, the jump "is crushing folks" who already were struggling due to the high cost of living, said Jason Parent, CEO of AVEC Community Action, a nonprofit agency in Presque Isle, Maine.
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