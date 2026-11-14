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How to Examine Your Soils for Signs of Compaction
By DeAnn Presley,12 days ago
Every year, questions arise about soil compaction. Now is a good time to get out and investigate soil profiles for signs of compaction. There is much you can learn by pushing a tile or soil probe into the ground. First, if you have never done so, you can learn something about the soil profile. How many inches of topsoil do you have? At what depth do you encounter changes in soil textures? Topsoil thickness and soil texture are two properties you can’t really control, at least not in the short term. One thing you can certainly look for and work on improving, however, is the presence of any layers of compaction.