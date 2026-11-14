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Blue J and Imprint Lead Funding as AI and Payments Draw Investment | Fundraises
By Suman Bhattacharyya,13 days ago
This week, AI tax research platform Blue J raised $176 million in Series E funding, while payments and loyalty platform Imprint secured $130 million at an approximately $1.9 billion valuation. Index Industries, which is building investment infrastructure tied to U.S. home prices, followed with $50 million in seed funding. AI...