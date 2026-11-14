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California’s Great America to close after 2027 season
By Natasha Weber,13 days ago
On a warm evening in Santa Clara, the parking lot still fills the way it has for generations. Parents balance drink cups, teenagers race toward the lights, and the steel of the big rides catches the last of the sun. For many Bay Area families this place has been less a destination than a habit, a marker of birthdays, school breaks, and the long stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day. That habit now has an end date. Great America closing will follow the 2027 season, according to Six Flags, bringing more than five decades of operation at California’s Great America to a close.
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