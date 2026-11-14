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A Company Making 500 Million Toothbrushes a Year Is Building Its First U.S. Factory in Tennessee
By About the desk,13 days ago
A manufacturer capable of producing half a billion toothbrushes annually is preparing to make its first products on American soil, choosing a former plastics factory in Gallatin, Tennessee, for a $20.2 million investment. Taiwan-based Acumen plans to begin production in 2027 at a 90,000-square-foot facility northeast of Nashville. The project...
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