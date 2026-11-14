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Miami-Dade turns blue with strong white, Black vote for Dems
By Natasha Weber,13 days ago
On a humid November evening the phrase Miami-Dade blue can sound like a weather report and a prayer at the same time. It is neither. It is a political wish dressed as a color, the hope that the most populous county in Florida will again hand Democrats a clear local majority even when the rest of the state does not. I have heard organizers say it the way congregants return to a familiar hymn, less as a forecast than as a way to steady the room. The trouble starts when a headline treats that wish as a finished count, especially in a year when ballots are still a map of argument rather than a settled painting.