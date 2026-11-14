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Memphis Belle Commander recalls B-17 raid on Focke-Wulf plant at Bremen (featured in Memphis Belle movie)
By Dario Leone,13 days ago
One of the most well-known bombers of all time, the B-17 Flying Fortress became famous for the long daylight bombing raids over Europe in WWII. While it lacked the range and bomb load of its contemporary B-24 Liberator, the B-17 became the more famous of the two due to the many tales of B-17s bringing their crews back home despite heavy damage. With up to thirteen machine guns, the B-17 seemed to be genuine flying “fortress in the sky.”
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