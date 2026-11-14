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Stephen Miller replaces Susie Wiles as Trump’s White House chief of staff
By Natasha Weber,13 days ago
On a night when election returns arrived in uneven waves, the White House answered with a personnel decision rather than a speech. President Trump named Stephen Miller to run the West Wing and directed Susie Wiles toward the political operation that still carries his name. The Miller Wiles chief of staff shift is easy to file as inside baseball. It is not. The person in that chair decides which memo reaches the president, which ally gets ten minutes, and which crisis is allowed to consume a day. For readers far from Washington, the title can sound administrative. In practice it is the hinge between impulse and government.