undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dallas publishes first draft of major development code overhaul
By Natasha Weber,13 days ago
On a warm evening in Oak Cliff, the argument is not abstract. A homeowner points at a vacant lot and asks whether the next building will match the porches on the block or rise several stories and change the light in her yard. A renter a few streets away asks a different question: whether the city will keep making new homes so scarce that wages cannot catch the rent. Both are waiting on Dallas zoning reform, the long promised rewrite of rules that still carry the imprint of the 1980s. Planners have now put an opening draft of that development code in public view, the first full attempt in a generation to say what Dallas intends its streets to become.