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D&O the Right Thing
By Realty Times,13 days ago
Homeowner associations rely on members to volunteer time, talent and energy. They do this for no pay however there is still legal exposure for mistakes or errors made. Directors & Officers Liability insurance is designed to protect and defend HOA volunteers and is often included in HOA insurance packages. It also can be purchased separately. The following Q&A discusses various aspects of D&O: