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🎙️ Public Affairs: Shelby Temps – Blue River Rail Trail Grant – 11/14/2026
By KNDY Radio,13 days ago
Katy Jeter with KNDY Radio recently visited with Shelby Temps about the Blue River Rail Trail and the $25,000 grant awarded by the Sunflower Foundation. During their conversation, they discussed what it means for Marysville to be one of only seven communities selected for a Trail Town grant and how the funding could help advance local trail development efforts. Temps also shared information about the process of becoming a Certified Kansas Trail Town, the planning resources and technical assistance available through the program, and how trails can benefit both outdoor recreation and economic development. They also explored how the grant funding could be used, the next steps for the Blue River Rail Trail, and ways local residents and businesses can get involved in supporting the trail’s future.