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Cybersecurity Threat Advisory: Rogue ScreenConnect and SCKit worm campaign
By Stacey Landrum,9 days ago
Threat actors launched a rapid, automated campaign targeting cloud-hosted ConnectWise ScreenConnect instances. The campaign deploys rogue, attacker-controlled ScreenConnect clients alongside a custom, worm-like post-exploitation toolkit dubbed SCKit. ConnectWise published an emergency advisory on November 11. Barracuda’s Security Operations Center (SOC) responded immediately, blocking all indicators of compromise identified to date...