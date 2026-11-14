undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Western Nevada College expanding rural nursing program
By Rob Sabo,12 days ago
Western Nevada College is expanding the capacity of its nursing education program to address rural healthcare shortages by renovating satellite campuses in Fallon and Minden. The expansion of the Churchill County campus will triple student capacity after renovations are complete at the 7,600-square-foot Pinyon Building on Campus Way. As it scales, the expansion will be able to support 24 first-year students, 24 second-year students, 32 nursing assistants, 28 phlebotomy students, and 28 EMTs. Prior to the expansion, WNC could only accommodate eight students in the small academic skills center that had been converted into a makeshift nursing training center.
1