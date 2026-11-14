undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Who is the next Phillies player to win a major award?
By Ethan Witte,13 days ago
Once again, awards season has come and gone without a Phillies player being named a victor. Cristopher Sanchez was the closest, finishing second in NL Cy Young voting, though even that was close as Chris Sale finished hair’s breadth to him in third. In NL MVP voting, the team had three players on the ballot with Sanchez finishing 8th, Kyle Schwarber finishing 11th and Bryce Harper a distant 15th in voting.