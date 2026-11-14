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Evacuation zone lifted after bomb found at Illinois ethanol plant
13 days ago
Residents were ordered to evacuate parts of an Illinois community on Friday after the mayor there said authorities found a bomb at a local ethanol production plant. The discovery reported at BioUrja Renewables in Peoria triggered a mandatory evacuation over a one-mile evacuation zone encompassing sections of that city as well as the adjacent municipality of East Peoria. Officials ultimately lifted the evacuation zone at about 1.25pm local time on Saturday – but only after making it clear there had genuinely been a bomb found and ruling out the presence of any other explosives.