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Police Say She Moved $40,000 From Someone Else’s Bank Account Into Her Own, Then Turned It Into Cashier’s Checks
13 days ago
An Illinois woman has been arrested after police investigated the movement of $40,000 from a North Carolina resident's bank account. Investigators say the money went into an account belonging to her before being converted into cashier's checks. Adriana Meshell Wallace, 37, of Decatur, Illinois, faces one felony count of attempted...
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