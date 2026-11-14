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A household filter may not make tap water safe during a boil-water advisory, Utah expert warns
13 days ago
A household water filter may improve the taste of tap water, but it doesn't necessarily make it safe to drink during a boil-water advisory, Utah experts say. Following a recent boil-water advisory impacting the Cedar City neighborhood following E. coli detection, experts at the Utah State University Extension are alerting residents that at-home water filtration may not always be enough to fully clean water.
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