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Tony Walker, 67, Versailles
12 days ago
Anthony “Tony” Walker, 67, of Versailles passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at his home. He was born in Cincinnati on November 6, 1959, the son of Chester and June Chandler Walker. Survivors include one daughter Ashley Walker (Eric Schnurr) of Cincinnati; grandchildren Elijah, Skylar, and another grandson coming soon; three brothers Terry (Vanessa) of Vevay, Jerry (Debbie) of Versailles, and Tom (Denise) of Osgood; one sister Pamela (Chris) Kohlmeier of Milan, along with 9 nieces and nephews and 18 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mr. Walker was a 1978 graduate of South Ripley High School and received his Associates Degree in electrical engineering from ITT Tech in Indianapolis. Tony was a former employee of UPS in Versailles and spent the majority of his career with Batesville Tool & Die as an electrical engineer. Tony attended the Church of Christ at Osgood and was an honorary member of Sigma Chi Fraternity at Butler University. A celebration of Tony’s life will be held on Monday, November 23 at 7 p.m. at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Bro. Earl Thomas officiating. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Memorials may be given to the Church of Christ at Osgood or the New Marion Fire Department in care of the funeral home.