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Toumani Camara scores 14 points in win over Kings
13 days ago
Toumani Camara scored 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3P, 2-2 FT) with two rebounds, an assist, two steals, and a block in the Blazers' 120-107 win over the Kings. Camara isn't quite at his 2025-26 season highs; he's close to it in scoring, but his playmaking has taken a bit of a dip. He's been a solid play for much of the season, especially from a scoring perspective. His rebounding could use a little improvement, but it's enough to make him a decent play.