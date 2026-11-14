undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sgt. Tom Grasso’s Number Retired at HKHS Football Game
By Joanne Nesti,13 days ago
(November 14, 2026) — A large crowd gathered at the Haddam-Killingworth High School football field on November 13, 2026 to honor Haddam native Tom Grasso, a former HKHS star football player, student, football coach, and teacher. Following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack, Tom Grasso joined the United States Army, eventually becoming a Green Beret sergeant and a recipient of the Silver Star for valorous action in Afghanistan in 2015 where he and 22 other Green Berets successfully fought more than 2,000 Taliban for an incredible 130 hours. Tommy died unexpectedly last May.