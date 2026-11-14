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Donovan Clingan posts 11 rebounds in win
13 days ago
Donovan Clingan scored 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3P) with 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in the Blazers' 120-107 win over the Kings on Friday. Clignan had a team high in rebounds and trailed only Domantas Sabonis for the game high. It was his first double-double in his last four games, and it came mainly because he didn't score much; his rebounding has remained steady. He should be just fine to continue starting, especially in category-format leagues.