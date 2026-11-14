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De'Andre Hunter pours on 24 points in loss
13 days ago
De'Andre Hunter scored 24 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3P, 8-9 FT) with five rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the Kings' 120-107 loss to the Blazers on Friday. Hunter led the Kings in scoring in this contest, also playing a team-high 42 minutes. He's now averaging 17.5 points per game over his last eight contests, along with 4.4 rebounds. He's working his way into strong start consideration.