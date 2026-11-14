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Shop local: Holiday gift inspiration from two Natick Center small businesses
By Admin,13 days ago
SPONSORED CONTENT: The holidays are more fun when the shopping is done early, presents are wrapped and ready, and all you have to do is sit back with a smug smile and enjoy the season. Last minute gift buying panic—not a chance, especially when Skin Studio and Arthur Murray Dance Studio have you covered. Help everyone on your list feel like dancing, and glow while they’re at it.
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