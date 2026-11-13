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EXCLUSIVE SNEAK PEEK: Inside the Emanuel Nine Memorial Ahead of Its Public Opening Nov. 14, Honoring the Nine Lives Lost and the Survivors 11 Years Later
By Nyesha Stone,8 days ago
I was 19 years old, in college, when I heard about the Emanuel Nine, and I remember I couldn’t fathom what was really going on. The church is typically seen as a beacon of safety and community, and on June 17, 2015, a terrorist decided to turn a place of gathering into a tragedy.