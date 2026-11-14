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Trap Game? Does Boston College Have What It Takes to Repeat History?
11 days ago
Coming off the massive win against Miami just a week ago, Notre Dame now sets its sights on Boston College in what could be a quintessential "trap game" for the Irish. From the moment Notre Dame took down No. 1 Miami last Saturday night, the idea of a Boston College trap game began to take hold. Trap games have long been a narrative in college football, and they are often a reality for many teams. Notre Dame fans may remember how real trap games are, especially against Boston College. In a situation eerily similar to the one the current team faces, the 1993 Notre Dame team lost to Boston College the week after beating No. 1 Florida State. On Saturday, Marcus Freeman and this Fighting Irish team will do everything they can to avoid the '93 team's fate and keep pushing toward the College Football Playoff.