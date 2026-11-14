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WMOK: WHO’S HIRING?!: Metropolis Police Department Now Accepting Applications for Police Officer
By WMOK - Metropolis, IL,13 days ago
(WMOK) — Metropolis, IL — The Metropolis Police Department is hiring, and residents who have ever thought about serving their community in uniform have a deadline coming up fast. The department is accepting applications for a Police Officer position through Friday, November 20, 2026, with the test date...