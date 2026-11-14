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Plano Approves $42,000 for Police Training Center Pre-Construction
By Nate Simmons,13 days ago
Plano City Council approved $42,000 for pre-construction under a construction manager-at-risk contract on Monday, with $42 million as the maximum budget for a new Police Training Center, moving the city a major step closer to replacing a facility that has sat untouched since 1990. The new 33,000-square-foot building will take over for the current 21,904-square-foot center along 14th Street, making it about 1.5 times the size of the existing center.
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