undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month
By WMOK - Metropolis, IL,12 days ago
November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, a time to learn the signs of Alzheimer’s, support research, and stand with the millions of Americans living with the disease and the families who care for them. President Ronald Reagan proclaimed the first National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month in November 1983 — eleven years before he shared his own diagnosis with the nation. The Alzheimer’s Association leads the month’s awareness efforts.