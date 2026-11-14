undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
National Long-Term Care Awareness Month
By WMOK - Metropolis, IL,12 days ago
November is Long-Term Care Awareness Month, a reminder to plan ahead for the care we or our loved ones may need as we age. The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance founded the observance in 2001 to help people think through future care needs — where they’d want to receive care, who would provide it, and how they’d pay for it — before a crisis forces the decisions. Start the conversation with your family this November.