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Good Morning from WMOK
By WMOK - Metropolis, IL,13 days ago
Saturday is bringing us some sunshine, with a high around 52 after a cold start this morning, light north winds, and a clear, cold night ahead with a low around 27. It’s a fine day to be out and about in Massac County — today is the final day of the Christmas Barn Sale Trail, with free admission at the barns, so if you’ve been meaning to make the rounds, today’s your day. Enjoy that sunshine while it lasts; sunset this evening is at 4:45.