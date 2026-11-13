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Doctor Who Day – November 23
By WMOK - Metropolis, IL,11 days ago
Doctor Who Day, November 23, celebrates the longest-running science fiction show in television history. Doctor Who premiered on the BBC on November 23, 1963, with the episode An Unearthly Child, starring William Hartnell as the first Doctor. The debut was overshadowed by the assassination of President Kennedy the day before, so the BBC repeated it the following week. Sixty-three years on, the Doctor is still traveling through time and space in the TARDIS.