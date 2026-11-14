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Local Shops, Local Paychecks: The Jobs Behind the Counter
By WMOK - Metropolis, IL,13 days ago
Behind almost every local counter is a paycheck that stays in Massac County, and that is what Small Business Saturday on Saturday, November 28 is really supporting. Small businesses are not a small part of the American economy. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration and its Office of Advocacy, small businesses make up 99.9 percent of all businesses in the United States. They employ about 46 percent of the private-sector workforce, about 62.3 million people. And since 1995, they have created about six out of every ten net new jobs.