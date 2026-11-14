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9 TV Shows We’re Worried Won’t Survive This Season
By Dan Clarendon,13 days ago
We still have months to go in broadcast television’s 2026-2027 season, but we’re ringing alarm bells for some TV shows already. The situation seems especially grave at Fox, home of many of the season’s least-watched programs, according to Spotted Ratings’ season-to-date ranking. Even Best Medicine, Fox’s most-watched program, falls in the middle of the pack for the Big Four networks’ offerings.