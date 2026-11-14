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4 Live-Action Marvel TV Series In Development After Daredevil & Wonder Man's Cancellations
By Geraldo Amartey,13 days ago
Marvel Studios left many fans displeased when it surprisingly canceled Wonder Man in July and subsequently Daredevil: Born Again in September. This came as part of the studio's plans to restructure its Disney+ slate ahead of Avengers: Secret Wars, which serves as a soft reboot of the MCU. Both series resonated deeply with their audiences, and Marvel plans to replace them with new, exciting shows that could have an even bigger impact.