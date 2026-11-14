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Nashville Pastor Case: DA Says Sexual-Battery Limitations Period Has Passed
By Emily Chen,13 days ago
Nashville First Church of the Nazarene — Reported Site of Alleged Touching. Tennessee’s anti-grooming law took effect July 1, 2026, and applies only to conduct occurring on or after that date, according to Public Chapter 1021. It defines grooming as a course of two or more acts directed at the same minor that show continuity of purpose. The law covers a minor under 13 when the alleged offender is at least 18, or a minor aged 13 to 18 when the alleged offender is at least 10 years older; clergy members and youth program leaders are among the listed positions of authority.
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