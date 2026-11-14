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Nashville Dangles Buyouts for 2,400 Workers to Dodge Another Tax Hike
By Alicia Jones,11 days ago
Nashville is offering longtime Metro government employees cash to walk away from their jobs early, a move city officials say could save roughly $10 million as they brace for what Mayor Freddie O’Connell has called one of the tightest budgets of his tenure. The voluntary retirement incentive, filed as legislation earlier this month, comes as Nashville residents continue to grapple with high property taxes that fund the bulk of city services.