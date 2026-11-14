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No. 576 Is Alive Again: Nashville’s Park Locomotive Steams for the Public
13 days ago
For generations of Nashville kids, the black steam engine parked in Centennial Park was a jungle gym, a photo backdrop and proof that the age of steam had once run right through town. It sat there for more than sixty years, cold and quiet, until a volunteer society took it away for a top-to-bottom rebuild. This month, the engine finally gave the public a reason to come back and look.