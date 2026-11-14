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From Prison Warden to Liquor Merchant
12 days ago
The remarkable history of 903 Buttonwood Street, Isaac Daniel Lutz, and the German Stomach Bitters that traveled far beyond Reading. At 903 Buttonwood Street stands one of Reading's most distinctive nineteenth-century commercial buildings. Its ornate facade, projecting bay window, floral ornaments and the date 1891 high above the street recall an era when a merchant's building could be as memorable as the goods sold inside. Yet the story of this address reaches from a Robesonia hotel to the Berks County Prison, and from a family tragedy to a widely distributed brand of medicinal bitters.