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Doctor X: Ep 11 Quick Takes on Secondary Monsters
By packmule3,13 days ago
November 14, 2026 | packmule3 | 1 Comment | Doctor X. We’re in the homestretch. Just two important things that I hope viewers don’t miss. As expected, Dr. Jo (Jo) is designated guardian of Guseo Hospital founder, Dr. Kim SeungHyo (KSH) because she is his daughter. And Intern Park attempted to kill KSH because he was sexually molested (and possibly raped) by the man when he was a child.